Hayleys Fabric and University of Sri Jayewardenepura Complete Landmark Antibiotic Resistance Study on Kelani River

Sri Lanka has reached a significant milestone in environmental and public health research, with Hayleys Fabric PLC and the University of Sri Jayewardenepura (USJP) jointly completing the country's first comprehensive baseline study on antibiotic resistance in the Kelani River Basin.

A Groundbreaking First for Sri Lanka

The study marks a historic step in understanding the presence and spread of antibiotic-resistant organisms within one of the island's most critical freshwater systems. The Kelani River Basin serves as the primary source of drinking water for more than 80% of the Greater Colombo population, making the findings of this research particularly significant for millions of Sri Lankans.

Hayleys Fabric PLC, a subsidiary of the diversified conglomerate Hayleys PLC, partnered with the University of Sri Jayewardenepura to conduct the research, establishing a scientific benchmark against which future changes in antibiotic resistance levels within the river system can be measured.

Why This Study Matters

Antibiotic resistance is recognised globally as one of the most pressing threats to public health. When bacteria in natural water sources develop resistance to antibiotics, it can have far-reaching consequences for human health, particularly for communities that depend on those water sources for daily consumption and use.

By establishing this baseline, researchers and policymakers now have a foundational reference point to monitor trends, assess risks, and develop informed strategies to protect both the environment and public health in the Colombo metropolitan region and beyond.

A Model for Corporate-Academic Collaboration

The partnership between Hayleys Fabric PLC and USJP highlights the growing role that private sector organisations are playing in advancing scientific research in Sri Lanka. The collaboration brings together industrial expertise and academic rigour to address a concern that sits at the intersection of environmental sustainability and community wellbeing.

The Kelani River Basin study is expected to serve as a model for similar research initiatives across other major river systems in the country, contributing to Sri Lanka's broader efforts in environmental monitoring and sustainable water resource management.