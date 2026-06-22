Hayley Matthews Wrecks Sri Lanka With Three-Wicket Burst as West Indies Seal T20 World Cup Win

West Indies Triumph Over Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup Clash

Sri Lanka's Women's cricket team suffered a painful defeat at the T20 World Cup after West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews produced a devastating three-wicket burst to seal victory for the Caribbean side.

Matthews Proves the Difference

Matthews, one of women's cricket's most dynamic all-round performers, was in inspired form with the ball, dismantling the Sri Lankan batting lineup with a clinical three-wicket spell that proved to be the decisive contribution of the match. Her performance underlined why she is regarded as one of the most dangerous players in the shortest format of the game.

A Tough Day for the Lionesses

It was a disappointing outing for the Sri Lankan women, who were unable to overcome the pressure applied by the West Indies attack. Despite the opportunity to make a strong statement on the global stage, the Lionesses found themselves outplayed by a well-organised Caribbean outfit that capitalised on every opportunity presented to them.

West Indies Momentum Builds

The victory gives West Indies crucial momentum in their T20 World Cup campaign, with Matthews' individual brilliance standing out as a highlight of the tournament so far. The Caribbean side will look to carry this winning form into their remaining fixtures.

For Sri Lanka, the result serves as a stern reminder of the work still needed to compete consistently against the top sides in world women's cricket. The team and their supporters will be hoping for a strong response in their upcoming matches as they look to salvage their World Cup campaign.

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