Experts Demand Immediate Transparency Over Fuel Pricing as Government Faces Growing Criticism
Pressure is mounting on the JVP-NPP administration to provide clear and honest explanations regarding the country's fuel pricing structure, amid widespread frustration over what critics describe as a persistent culture of evasion and deliberate opacity.
A Pattern of Deflection
The current government, much like its predecessors, has drawn sharp criticism for its handling of questions surrounding fuel costs. Whenever the matter is raised in Parliament or in public forums, officials have been accused of offering vague, non-committal responses that do little to address the legitimate concerns of consumers and lawmakers alike.
Rather than providing straightforward breakdowns of how fuel prices are calculated, government leaders have consistently side-stepped direct questioning, leaving Sri Lankans without a clear understanding of what they are paying at the pump and why.
Why Clarity Matters
Fuel pricing has a direct and immediate impact on the daily lives of ordinary Sri Lankans. From the cost of public transport to the price of essential goods, fluctuations in fuel costs ripple across the entire economy. Without transparent pricing mechanisms, consumers are left unable to assess whether they are being charged fairly or subsidising inefficiencies elsewhere in the supply chain.
- Consumers deserve a clear breakdown of taxes, levies, and operational costs embedded in fuel prices
- Businesses relying on fuel-intensive operations require predictable and justifiable pricing
- Parliamentary oversight is undermined when ministers refuse to answer direct questions with direct answers
A Habit Inherited From Previous Administrations
It is worth noting that deliberate ambiguity around fuel pricing is not a problem that began with the JVP-NPP government. Successive administrations have employed similar tactics, using technical complexity as a shield against accountability. What is alarming, however, is that a government that came to power on a platform of clean governance and systemic reform appears to be continuing the same troubling tradition.
The public was promised a new political culture — one built on honesty and accountability. Muddying the waters on something as fundamental as fuel pricing is a serious breach of that promise.
The Way Forward
Analysts and civil society representatives are urging the government to take immediate steps to demystify the fuel pricing formula. This should include the publication of detailed cost breakdowns, regular public disclosures on pricing reviews, and a commitment by ministers to answer parliamentary questions on the subject fully and without deflection.
Sri Lanka's economic recovery remains fragile, and public trust in institutions is still being rebuilt following the devastating financial crisis of recent years. At a time when that trust is both precious and hard-won, allowing confusion and suspicion to fester around something as essential as fuel pricing is not merely poor governance — it is a risk the country can ill afford.
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ppl are struggling to fill tanks and these fellows giving evasive answers. shameless.
can someone explain how fuel price is calculated? genuinely asking.
same story, different goverment. nothing changes in this country.
exactly. NPP also doing the same drama now. we voted for change no?