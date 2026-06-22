CPA Sounds Alarm Over Repeated Emergency Law Extensions, Citing Threat to Democracy

The Centre for Policy Alternatives (CPA) has voiced serious concerns over the Sri Lankan government's continued practice of extending the State of Emergency, warning that the repeated renewals pose a significant risk to the country's democratic foundations.

A Pattern of Extensions Under Scrutiny

The Colombo-based policy watchdog has called for an end to the ongoing extensions, arguing that prolonged emergency rule undermines the rule of law and erodes the civil liberties that Sri Lankan citizens are constitutionally entitled to. The CPA's warning comes amid growing unease among civil society groups about the normalization of emergency powers in the country's governance framework.

Emergency laws, by their nature, grant the executive branch sweeping authority that bypasses many of the checks and balances ordinarily provided by parliament and the judiciary. The CPA contends that what was once presented as a temporary measure is in danger of becoming a permanent feature of governance — a trajectory the organisation considers deeply troubling.

Democratic Institutions at Risk

The CPA stressed that the sustained use of emergency legislation weakens democratic institutions over time, setting a dangerous precedent that future administrations could exploit. The organisation urged lawmakers and the executive to exercise restraint and to ensure that any emergency provisions invoked are strictly necessary, time-bound, and subject to rigorous parliamentary oversight.

The repeated extension of emergency laws risks normalising extraordinary powers that should only ever be used in genuine and clearly defined crisis situations.

Civil liberties advocates have long maintained that emergency regulations in Sri Lanka have historically been misused to suppress dissent, restrict freedom of movement, and curtail press freedoms. The CPA's latest statement echoes those longstanding concerns and adds fresh urgency to the debate ahead of any forthcoming parliamentary vote on another potential extension.

Call for Accountability and Transparency

Beyond simply opposing the extensions, the CPA is calling for greater transparency in the government's justification for invoking emergency powers. The organisation insists that the public and parliament deserve a clear and evidence-based rationale each time such extraordinary measures are renewed, rather than routine rubber-stamping without meaningful scrutiny.

The watchdog also called on opposition parties and civil society to remain vigilant and to challenge any extension that lacks adequate justification, reinforcing their role as guardians of democratic governance in Sri Lanka.

As Sri Lanka continues its efforts to stabilise politically and economically, observers say the manner in which the government handles emergency powers will be a key indicator of its commitment to democratic norms and the protection of fundamental rights.

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