Civil Society Group Urges HRCSL to Investigate Arrest of Opposition Media Coordinator

A civil society organisation has called on the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) to launch a formal inquiry into the arrest of a media coordinator attached to a prominent opposition political alliance.

Prasad Gonakumbura, representing the civil society group known as Next, submitted a formal request to the HRCSL urging the commission to investigate the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Binoy Hettiarachchi, who serves as a media coordinator for the People's United Opposition.

The People's United Opposition is led by former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, one of Sri Lanka's most seasoned political figures, who served as the country's executive president during the critical period of the island nation's economic recovery.

Concerns Over Rights Violations

By escalating the matter to the Human Rights Commission, civil society advocates are signalling concern that the arrest may raise questions relating to fundamental rights, including freedoms associated with political activity and expression.

The HRCSL, as Sri Lanka's principal independent body mandated to protect and promote human rights, holds the authority to inquire into complaints of rights violations and make recommendations to relevant authorities.

The move reflects growing scrutiny from civil society over the treatment of individuals associated with opposition political movements in the country.