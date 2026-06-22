Chamari Athapaththu Calls Herself 'A Failure as Captain' After Sri Lanka's Crushing World Cup Setback

Sri Lanka women's cricket captain Chamari Athapaththu has made a candid and heartfelt admission, describing herself as "a failure as a captain" following her side's defeat to West Indies in Bristol, a result that has severely dented the island nation's hopes of advancing to the semi-finals of the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup.

A Difficult Position in Group 2

The loss has left Sri Lanka languishing in fifth place out of six teams in Group 2, placing them in a precarious position with the knockout stages of the tournament growing increasingly out of reach. For a side that has worked hard to establish itself as a competitive force in women's cricket, the standing is a sobering reflection of their campaign so far.

Athapaththu's Frank Admission

Never one to shy away from accountability, Athapaththu stepped forward to shoulder the burden of responsibility following the defeat. Her willingness to publicly acknowledge the shortcomings of her leadership has drawn both admiration and sympathy from cricket fans across Sri Lanka.

"I think I'm a failure as a captain," Athapaththu said, in a moment of striking personal honesty that underlined the pressure she carries as the face of Sri Lanka women's cricket.

What It Means for Sri Lanka's World Cup Hopes

With Sri Lanka now fifth in their group, the road to the semi-finals has become extremely difficult. The team would need a significant turnaround in results, combined with favourable outcomes elsewhere, to have any realistic chance of progressing. The situation demands urgent improvement in both batting and bowling performances if they are to salvage anything meaningful from the tournament.

Despite the grim outlook, Athapaththu remains one of the most decorated and talented players in women's cricket globally, and many supporters will be hoping she can rediscover her best form and inspire those around her in the remaining matches.

Sri Lankan cricket fans will be watching closely as the team fights to rescue what has so far been a disappointing World Cup campaign.

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