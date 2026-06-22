British PM Keir Starmer Resigns After Labour Revolt and By-Election Blow

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stepped down from office, announcing his resignation in a televised address to the nation after facing intense and growing pressure from within his own Labour Party.

The resignation comes in the wake of a decisive by-election victory by rival Andy Burnham, who secured a parliamentary seat in North West England — a result widely seen as a direct and damaging blow to Starmer's authority and leadership standing.

Pressure From Within

Starmer, 63, had been facing mounting discontent from Labour ranks in the lead-up to his dramatic departure. The by-election outcome appeared to crystallise the dissatisfaction that had been building among members of his own party, ultimately proving too significant a challenge for him to withstand.

Andy Burnham's win was viewed by political observers as a signal that a significant section of the Labour movement was ready to rally behind an alternative figure, further eroding Starmer's position at the top of the party and government.

A Televised Farewell

Starmer delivered his resignation statement in a formal televised address, marking the end of his tenure as Prime Minister. The announcement sent shockwaves through British political circles and drew immediate international attention.

Further details regarding the transition of leadership and the future direction of the Labour government are expected to emerge in the coming days as the party moves to determine its next steps.

Related Video