Wife of Detained Ex-Spy Chief Alleges CID Agents Followed and Photographed Their Children

The wife of Sri Lanka's detained former intelligence chief has levelled serious allegations against the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), claiming that officers surveilled and photographed her young children as part of what she describes as a deliberate campaign of harassment against her family.

Disturbing Allegations of Surveillance

The spouse of the ex-spy chief made the accusations publicly, stating that CID personnel had followed her children and taken photographs of them without consent. She characterised the alleged actions as intimidation tactics targeting her family in the wake of her husband's detention.

The allegations have raised serious concerns about the conduct of law enforcement officers and the extent to which surveillance activities may be directed at the families of individuals held in custody, rather than being confined strictly to the detainees themselves.

Background to the Detention

The former intelligence chief was taken into custody by the CID as part of an ongoing investigation. His detention has already drawn significant public attention given his prominent role in Sri Lanka's national security apparatus, and the latest claims from his wife are likely to intensify scrutiny of the case.

Calls for Accountability

The wife's allegations, if substantiated, would represent a troubling overreach by investigators. Critics and human rights observers are expected to call for a transparent inquiry into the conduct of the officers involved, particularly given that children are alleged to have been targeted.

The CID has not yet issued a formal public response to the specific accusations made by the former intelligence chief's wife. The case continues to attract widespread attention across Sri Lanka, with many calling for clarity on both the grounds of the detention and the methods being employed by investigators in the broader inquiry.

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