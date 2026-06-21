West Indies Hand Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup Defeat, Remain Perfect Heading Into England Showdown

Sri Lanka's Women's T20 World Cup campaign suffered another blow as the West Indies cruised to a five-wicket victory, keeping their own tournament hopes firmly alive ahead of a crucial clash with England.

West Indies Maintain Unbeaten Run

The West Indies women's side continued their impressive form at the tournament, securing a convincing five-wicket win over Sri Lanka to remain undefeated in the competition. The result dealt a significant setback to Sri Lanka's prospects of advancing further in the tournament while simultaneously strengthening the Caribbean side's position in the group standings.

The victory sets up what promises to be a high-stakes encounter between West Indies and England, with both sides expected to battle fiercely for a strong position in the knockout stages.

A Difficult Day for the Lionesses

For the Sri Lanka women's team, the defeat represents a missed opportunity to make a statement on the world stage. Despite the loss, the side will be looking to regroup and draw on the experience gained from competing against one of the Caribbean's most formidable women's outfits.

West Indies, buoyed by their unbeaten run, now turn their attention to the challenge posed by England — a match widely anticipated to be one of the defining fixtures of the group stage.

Eyes on the England Fixture

With their confidence running high following successive wins, the West Indies will be considered strong contenders heading into the England encounter. For Sri Lanka, the focus now shifts to their remaining matches, where positive results will be essential to keep any hopes of progression alive.

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka will be hoping the national women's side can find their best form and make their presence felt before the group stage concludes.

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