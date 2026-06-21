West Indies Down Sri Lanka by Five Wickets to Remain Unbeaten at Women's T20 World Cup

The West Indies women's cricket team continued their impressive run at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, defeating Sri Lanka by five wickets to maintain their unbeaten record in the tournament.

A Convincing West Indies Victory

The Caribbean side proved too strong for the Sri Lankan women, chasing down their target with five wickets in hand to secure a commanding victory. The win further solidified West Indies' position in the tournament standings, keeping their campaign firmly on track as they eye a deep run in the competition.

Sri Lanka, who have been working hard to establish themselves as a competitive force in women's T20 cricket, were unable to produce the performance needed to overcome a well-drilled West Indies outfit. Despite the efforts of the Sri Lankan players, the Caribbean team's experience and firepower ultimately proved the difference between the two sides.

Sri Lanka's Continued Challenge

For the Sri Lankan women's team, the defeat represents a difficult setback in their World Cup campaign. The team has been striving to make a meaningful impact on the global stage, but Sunday's result highlighted the gap that still exists between Sri Lanka and some of the tournament's more established nations.

The Sri Lankan coaching staff and management will need to regroup quickly, as every remaining match in the tournament carries significant implications for their chances of progressing further in the competition.

West Indies Eyeing the Title

West Indies, buoyed by their unbeaten run, will be growing in confidence with each passing fixture. Their disciplined approach both with the bat and in the field has set them apart from several other teams in the tournament, and they will be looking to carry this momentum deep into the knockout stages.

Cricket fans in Sri Lanka will be hoping their national side can dig deep and deliver a stronger showing in their upcoming matches, as the Women's T20 World Cup continues to captivate audiences across the cricketing world.

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