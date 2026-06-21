India-A have claimed the tri-series title in Sri Lanka following a commanding performance in the final, with teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi stealing the spotlight by registering a stunning fifty off just 11 balls — a record-breaking innings that left spectators and cricket followers across the region in awe.

A Historic Knock in the Final

Suryavanshi's breathtaking half-century is believed to be among the fastest ever recorded at this level of cricket, showcasing the young batsman's extraordinary ability to take apart opposition bowling from the very first delivery he faces. The explosive knock played a decisive role in India-A's victory in the final match of the tri-series held on Sri Lankan soil.

India-A Dominate the Tournament

India-A put in a series of impressive performances throughout the tri-series, ultimately proving too strong for their opponents as they lifted the trophy. Their batting unit displayed both aggression and composure when it mattered most, with Suryavanshi's record effort in the final serving as the standout moment of the entire competition.

A Star in the Making

Suryavanshi has been generating considerable attention in cricketing circles for some time, and his performance in this final will only add to the growing excitement surrounding his future at the highest level. His ability to score at an extraordinary strike rate places him in a rare category of batsmen capable of changing the course of a match within a matter of overs.

For Sri Lankan cricket fans who witnessed the tri-series, the tournament offered a glimpse of one of India's most exciting young prospects — and Suryavanshi's record-breaking fifty is sure to be remembered as one of the defining moments of the competition.

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