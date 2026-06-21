Sri Lanka Police Sound Alarm Over Social Media 'Fake Lover' Scams Preying on Women

Sri Lanka Police have issued an urgent public advisory warning women across the country about a disturbing rise in fraudulent romantic schemes being carried out through social media platforms.

How the Scam Works

Authorities say criminals are creating false identities online and deliberately targeting women by establishing what appear to be genuine romantic relationships. Once trust is built over a period of time, the perpetrators exploit their victims emotionally and financially, leaving them in vulnerable and often devastating circumstances.

A Growing Threat in the Digital Age

The warning comes amid a broader surge in cybercrime affecting Sri Lankan residents, as increased smartphone usage and social media activity have opened new avenues for fraud. Police noted that these so-called "fake lover" schemes are becoming increasingly sophisticated, making them difficult to detect until significant harm has already been done.

Police Urge Caution

Law enforcement authorities are urging the public, particularly women, to exercise extreme caution when interacting with unknown individuals online. Key safety reminders issued by police include:

Never share personal or financial information with individuals met solely through social media.

Be wary of online contacts who avoid in-person meetings or video calls.

Report suspicious online behaviour to the nearest police station immediately.

Speak with a trusted friend or family member if an online relationship feels unusual.

Report Incidents Without Hesitation

Police have emphasised that victims should not feel ashamed or hesitant to come forward, stressing that timely reporting can prevent further harm and help authorities bring perpetrators to justice.

Investigators are actively monitoring social media platforms for fraudulent activity and have called on the public to remain vigilant. Anyone who believes they have been targeted by such a scheme is encouraged to contact Sri Lanka Police without delay.