Sri Lanka Police Issue Warning Over Romance Scams Preying on Women

Sri Lanka Police have issued a public warning alerting women across the country to a growing wave of so-called "fake lover" scams, in which fraudsters pose as romantic partners in order to deceive and financially exploit their victims.

How the Scam Operates

The scheme typically involves criminals establishing what appears to be a genuine romantic relationship with their targets, often through social media platforms or messaging applications. Once trust is built over a period of time, the perpetrators begin making financial demands, leaving victims emotionally and monetarily devastated.

Women Urged to Stay Vigilant

Police have called on women to exercise extreme caution when engaging with individuals they have met online, particularly those who progress relationships unusually quickly or begin requesting money or personal financial details. Authorities stress that no matter how convincing an online relationship may appear, citizens must remain alert to warning signs.

Be wary of individuals who express strong romantic feelings very early in an online relationship

Never transfer money to someone you have not met in person

Avoid sharing sensitive personal or financial information with online contacts

Report suspicious profiles or conversations to the nearest police station immediately

A Rising Concern

This latest advisory reflects a broader pattern of cyber-enabled fraud that has been on the rise in Sri Lanka, with authorities increasingly concerned about the vulnerability of individuals — particularly women — to sophisticated online manipulation tactics.

Police have encouraged anyone who believes they may have fallen victim to such a scam to come forward without fear and report the matter to law enforcement without delay.

Authorities reiterate that public awareness remains the most effective tool in combating these crimes, and that timely reporting can help prevent further victims from falling prey to the same perpetrators.