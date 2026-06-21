Sri Lanka Moves to Secure Basil Rajapaksa's Return Through INTERPOL

Sri Lankan authorities are taking formal steps to enlist the assistance of INTERPOL in securing the return of former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa to the country, police sources revealed on Wednesday.

CID and Police Headquarters Coordinate Action

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Police Headquarters are jointly working on the process of seeking INTERPOL's intervention to bring back the former minister, who currently remains abroad. A senior police officer confirmed that the necessary measures are actively being pursued through the appropriate international channels.

Background

Basil Rajapaksa, a prominent member of the Rajapaksa political family and a key figure in Sri Lanka's economic policymaking during a period that culminated in the country's worst financial crisis in decades, has been the subject of ongoing legal scrutiny by Sri Lankan investigators.

His continued absence from the country has prompted authorities to escalate their efforts by seeking the assistance of the international criminal police organisation, a step that signals the seriousness with which the government is treating the matter.

INTERPOL Process Underway

While officials have not disclosed the precise legal grounds on which the INTERPOL request is being sought, the move represents a significant escalation in efforts to compel the former Finance Minister's return to face any outstanding legal proceedings in Sri Lanka.

Police sources indicated that the process remains ongoing and further updates are expected as the formal procedures advance through the relevant international frameworks.

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