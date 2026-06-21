Sri Lanka Invests Rs 1.95 Billion to Equip Hospitals with 11 New CT Scanners

Sri Lanka is set to significantly strengthen its public healthcare infrastructure with a major investment of Rs 1.95 billion earmarked for the procurement and installation of 11 CT scanners across the country's hospital network.

A Landmark Step for Public Healthcare

The substantial investment signals a renewed government commitment to modernising medical diagnostic capabilities available to ordinary Sri Lankans. CT scanners — which provide detailed cross-sectional imaging of the human body — are an essential diagnostic tool for detecting conditions ranging from internal injuries and tumours to neurological disorders and cardiovascular disease.

For many patients in regional and rural areas, access to such advanced imaging technology has long been limited, often forcing families to travel to Colombo or other major cities to receive timely diagnoses. The rollout of these new machines is expected to ease that burden considerably.

What the Investment Covers

A total of 11 CT scanner units to be distributed across the national hospital system

Total project cost amounting to Rs 1.95 billion

Aimed at improving diagnostic services for patients island-wide

Improving Equity in Healthcare Access

Sri Lanka's public health system serves millions of citizens who rely entirely on state hospitals for their medical needs. Enhancing diagnostic technology at these institutions is widely regarded as a critical step toward reducing disparities in healthcare quality between urban and rural communities.

Medical professionals and patient advocacy groups have consistently highlighted the shortage of advanced imaging equipment in district and base hospitals as a key gap in the public health network. This investment is expected to go some way toward addressing those long-standing concerns.

Further details regarding the specific hospitals selected to receive the new scanners, as well as the timeline for installation, are anticipated to be announced by health authorities in due course.

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