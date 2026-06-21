Sooryavanshi Blazes Historic 11-Ball Fifty to Crush Sri Lanka A in Tri-Series

Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name into the record books on Tuesday, smashing the fastest half-century in List A cricket history off just 11 deliveries, powering India A to a commanding 66-run victory over Sri Lanka A in the ongoing tri-series.

A Record-Breaking Knock for the Ages

In what could prove to be his final appearance as an uncapped cricketer, Sooryavanshi delivered a breathtaking display of aggressive batting that left Sri Lankan bowlers and fielders utterly helpless. The young opener's innings of 94 runs came off a mere 29 balls — a spell of hitting so ferocious that it redefined what is possible in the early overs of a List A fixture.

His 11-ball fifty shattered the previous record for the fastest half-century in the format, announcing him to the wider cricketing world in the most emphatic fashion imaginable.

Sri Lanka A Left Chasing Shadows

Fuelled by Sooryavanshi's explosive contribution at the top of the order, India A posted a total that proved well beyond Sri Lanka A's reach. The home side's bowlers struggled to build any sustained pressure in response, and their batting lineup ultimately fell short by 66 runs as they were unable to mount a credible chase.

The defeat will serve as a sobering reminder for Sri Lanka A of the gulf in firepower they faced, and selectors will be looking closely at areas requiring immediate improvement as the tri-series continues.

A Star on the Verge of the Biggest Stage

The cricketing fraternity has been buzzing with speculation that Sooryavanshi's remarkable form could soon earn him a full international call-up. Should that materialise, Tuesday's innings would stand as the final chapter of a remarkably brief but explosive journey through domestic and A-team cricket.

For Sri Lankan fans watching on, the performance served as both a cricketing spectacle and a stark reminder of the depth of talent India continues to produce at the youngest levels of the game.

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