Six Women Arrested in Bambalapitiya Brothel Raid, Three Among Them Thai Nationals

Six women have been taken into custody following a raid on a suspected brothel operating within the Ocean Tower building in Bambalapitiya, authorities have confirmed. Three of those arrested are Thai nationals, raising concerns about potential cross-border human trafficking networks operating within the capital.

Raid Uncovers Alleged Illegal Operation

Law enforcement officers swooped on the premises after receiving intelligence that an illegal prostitution ring was being run under the cover of a legitimate business front at the well-known Bambalapitiya high-rise. The raid resulted in the immediate arrest of all six women found at the location.

The presence of foreign nationals among those detained has prompted investigators to look into how the women entered the country and whether any organised criminal network facilitated their involvement in the alleged operation.

Foreign Nationals Raise Trafficking Concerns

The arrest of three Thai women has drawn particular attention from authorities, as such cases often point to wider international trafficking circuits that exploit vulnerable individuals under the pretence of legitimate employment opportunities abroad.

Six women arrested in total during the operation

Three of the arrested women are Thai nationals

The alleged brothel was operating within Ocean Tower, Bambalapitiya

Investigations are ongoing into the nature and scope of the operation

All six individuals are currently in police custody as investigators continue to gather evidence. Authorities have not yet ruled out further arrests as the probe widens.

Investigations Continue

Police have indicated that further inquiries will focus on identifying the organisers and any accomplices who may have been running or facilitating the alleged operation from behind the scenes. The case is expected to be referred to the relevant courts in the coming days.

This raid is part of a broader crackdown by Sri Lankan law enforcement on establishments suspected of operating illegal businesses under legitimate commercial guises in and around the Colombo metropolitan area.