Health Ministry Cracks Down on Junk Food in School Canteens with New Circular

Sri Lanka's Ministry of Health has taken a firm step towards improving the nutritional well-being of schoolchildren by issuing a new circular that prohibits the sale of high-sugar, high-fat, and processed food items within school canteens across the country.

A Push for Healthier School Environments

The directive marks a significant shift in how school canteens will be managed, placing the health and dietary habits of students at the forefront of education policy. Authorities hope the move will help combat rising rates of childhood obesity and diet-related illnesses that have become an increasing concern in Sri Lanka in recent years.

What the Circular Covers

Under the new regulations, canteen operators at schools island-wide will be required to remove from their menus a range of items deemed nutritionally harmful to children. These include:

High-sugar beverages and confectionery

High-fat snacks and fried processed foods

Packaged and ultra-processed food products

A Long-Overdue Measure

Health advocates and nutritionists have long called for stricter controls on the types of food available to children during school hours. The easy availability of junk food in school premises has been widely blamed for encouraging poor eating habits from a young age, with consequences that can extend well into adulthood.

The Ministry of Health's intervention signals a growing recognition that schools must serve as safe spaces not only for academic learning but also for the promotion of healthy lifestyles.

Implementation and Compliance

School administrators and canteen operators are expected to comply with the circular's requirements, though details regarding the enforcement mechanism and any penalties for non-compliance are yet to be widely communicated. Education authorities are anticipated to work in tandem with the Health Ministry to ensure that the policy is rolled out effectively across both government and private schools.

Parents and health professionals alike have broadly welcomed the announcement, with many expressing hope that the circular will be enforced rigorously rather than remaining an unimplemented directive. The success of the initiative will ultimately depend on consistent monitoring and the commitment of school management to prioritise student health over canteen revenue.

Related Video