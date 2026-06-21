Dengue Crisis Deepens in Sri Lanka as Case Numbers Double, Hospitals Under Pressure
Surge in Dengue Cases Pushes Healthcare System to the Brink
Sri Lanka is grappling with a worsening dengue fever outbreak that has seen the number of reported cases more than double compared to the same period last year, placing significant strain on hospitals across the island and raising urgent public health concerns.
Hospitals Struggling to Cope
Medical facilities nationwide are facing mounting pressure as wards fill with dengue patients, stretching resources including beds, medical staff, and essential supplies. Health authorities have warned that the rapid rise in cases is testing the capacity of both government and provincial hospitals, particularly in high-density urban areas.
A Growing Public Health Threat
Dengue fever, transmitted through the bite of the Aedes mosquito, remains one of Sri Lanka's most persistent and dangerous seasonal illnesses. The current outbreak, however, has proven far more severe than in recent years, with the sharp spike in infections alarming health officials and medical professionals alike.
Factors contributing to the spread are believed to include stagnant water accumulation during recent rainfall, inadequate mosquito control measures, and dense residential areas where the Aedes mosquito thrives.
What the Public Should Know
Health authorities are urging Sri Lankans to take immediate preventive steps to curb the spread of the disease. Key recommendations include:
- Eliminating stagnant water around homes, including in flower pots, tyres, and drains
- Using mosquito repellents and wearing long-sleeved clothing
- Seeking medical attention promptly if symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, or joint pain develop
- Cooperating with local health officials conducting mosquito control operations
Authorities Urged to Act Swiftly
The doubling of dengue cases within a single year is a deeply troubling development that demands an urgent and coordinated national response.
Civil society groups and medical professionals are calling on the government to intensify vector control programmes, increase public awareness campaigns, and ensure that hospitals are adequately resourced to handle the continued influx of patients.
Sri Lanka has historically experienced cyclical dengue outbreaks, but the scale of the current crisis underscores the need for sustained investment in public health infrastructure and community-level prevention efforts to prevent further loss of life.
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my cousin admitted yesterday, no beds available in Colombo. this is serious
every year same thing, goverment does nothing until ppl start dying
exactly, clean the drains first then talk about hospitals