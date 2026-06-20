Over 225,000 Students Clear 2025 O/L Examination, Earn Place in Advanced Level Studies

A significant milestone has been reached in Sri Lanka's education calendar, with 225,748 students who sat the 2025 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination successfully qualifying to proceed to the G.C.E. Advanced Level.

The results mark an important step forward for hundreds of thousands of young Sri Lankans, whose performance in the island-wide examination has earned them the opportunity to continue their academic journey at the Advanced Level — a critical gateway to university entrance and higher education.

A Major Cohort Moves Forward

The G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination is one of the most pivotal assessments in the Sri Lankan schooling system, typically undertaken by students in their late teens after completing their secondary education. Qualifying for the Advanced Level represents not only academic achievement but also opens the door to a range of future career and educational pathways.

With 225,748 students now confirmed as eligible for A/L studies, schools and provincial education authorities are expected to begin preparations to accommodate the incoming cohort across science, arts, commerce, and technology streams.

What Comes Next

Students who have qualified will now be required to select their preferred subject streams for the Advanced Level, a choice that carries considerable weight given its direct influence on university admissions. Parents, teachers, and school counsellors are encouraged to guide students carefully through this decision.

The education authorities are yet to announce the full detailed breakdown of results, including pass rates by district and subject performance statistics, which are expected to provide a more comprehensive picture of national academic trends.

The announcement has been welcomed by educators across the country as a positive indicator of student resilience and the continued efforts of teachers and institutions in delivering quality education despite ongoing socio-economic challenges faced by many families in Sri Lanka.

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