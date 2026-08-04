Pillayan Remanded Again Over 2008 Batticaloa Killings

Former State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, widely known as Pillayan, has been further remanded by the courts in connection with a series of killings that took place in Batticaloa in 2008.

Chandrakanthan, who is currently held under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), appeared before the court as proceedings in the long-running case continued. The judge ordered that he remain in remand custody as the matter is taken up for further hearing.

Background to the Case

Pillayan, a former commander of the Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulikal (TMVP), served as Chief Minister of the Eastern Province and later as a State Minister before his arrest. He has been in custody under the PTA, a controversial piece of legislation that permits extended detention without trial for individuals suspected of terrorism-related offences.

The charges against him relate to alleged killings carried out in the Batticaloa district during 2008, a period marked by intense political and armed violence in Sri Lanka's Eastern Province following the military's consolidation of control over the region.

A Prolonged Legal Process

The case has been subject to numerous delays over the years, drawing scrutiny from human rights organisations and legal observers who have raised concerns about the extended pretrial detention of the accused under PTA provisions.

Chandrakanthan's continued remand underscores the slow pace at which cases involving alleged wartime and post-war era crimes are being processed through Sri Lanka's judicial system, a matter that remains a point of concern for victims' families and civil society groups calling for accountability and justice.

The case is expected to be called again for further proceedings at a later date.

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