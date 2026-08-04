Parliament to Consider New Motor Vehicle Inspection Regulations

Sri Lanka's Parliament is preparing to take up for approval a new set of motor vehicle inspection rules, as the government moves to tighten oversight of vehicles on the country's roads.

The Motor Vehicles (Inspection) Order No. 03 of 2026 has been introduced with the aim of strengthening the existing framework governing how vehicles are assessed for roadworthiness across the island.

Strengthening Road Safety Standards

The proposed order represents a significant step in the government's efforts to improve road safety standards in Sri Lanka, where concerns over the condition of ageing vehicles have long been raised by safety advocates and transport officials alike.

Once tabled, Parliament will deliberate on the provisions contained within the order before moving toward a formal approval process. The legislation is expected to introduce more rigorous standards for vehicle inspections, though full details of its specific provisions are anticipated to be disclosed during parliamentary proceedings.

A Growing Need for Reform

Sri Lanka's roads have faced persistent challenges related to vehicle safety, with accidents involving poorly maintained vehicles continuing to be a concern for authorities. Updating the inspection regime is widely seen as a necessary measure to address these issues.

The order is numbered No. 03 of 2026, indicating it forms part of a broader regulatory agenda for the year.

Parliamentary approval is required before the new rules can come into effect.

The move signals a renewed government focus on transport safety and compliance.

Further details regarding the timeline for the parliamentary debate and the specific changes proposed under the new order are expected to emerge as the process moves forward.

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