Minister Nanayakkara Visits Chemmani Mass Grave Site, Vows Justice for Victims

Justice and National Integration Minister Harshana Nanayakkara has paid a visit to the Chemmani mass grave site in Jaffna, reaffirming the government's commitment to delivering justice as excavation work at the historically significant location continues to progress.

A Site Bearing the Weight of History

The Chemmani site, long associated with some of the darkest chapters of Sri Lanka's civil conflict, has been the subject of renewed attention as authorities press forward with excavation efforts aimed at uncovering the truth behind the mass grave. The location has for decades remained a painful symbol for families and communities in the north who have sought answers about missing loved ones.

Minister Inspects Ongoing Excavations

During his visit, Minister Nanayakkara personally inspected the progress being made at the excavation site, signalling that the matter remains a priority for the current administration. The minister's presence underscored the government's stated position that accountability and national reconciliation cannot be achieved without first confronting the unresolved wounds of the past.

Justice must be served for all those affected by what took place here. This is not merely an excavation — it is a step toward healing a nation.

Significance for Reconciliation

The Chemmani excavations carry enormous weight in Sri Lanka's broader reconciliation process. For many Tamil families in the north, the site represents unanswered questions surrounding enforced disappearances that occurred during the country's prolonged armed conflict. Advocacy groups and civil society organisations have long called for transparent and thorough investigations into such sites.

The government's continued engagement with the excavation process is being closely watched by both domestic and international observers as a measure of Sri Lanka's sincerity in addressing wartime accountability and building lasting peace between communities.

Minister Nanayakkara's portfolio covering justice and national integration places him at the centre of these efforts, and his direct involvement in monitoring the Chemmani site is seen as a symbolic as well as a practical demonstration of political will to pursue truth and justice for the victims and their families.

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