Infosys Emerges as Top Contender for Sri Lanka's Digital NIC Project Amid Data Sovereignty Fears

Indian technology giant Infosys has emerged as the leading candidate to secure Sri Lanka's electronic National Identity Card (e-NIC) tender, according to reports, sparking significant concerns among officials and civil society groups over the potential implications for national data sovereignty.

A High-Stakes Digital Identity Contract

The e-NIC project represents one of the most consequential digital infrastructure undertakings in Sri Lanka's recent history, aiming to modernise the country's national identification system through the introduction of biometric-enabled electronic identity cards. The contract, which is expected to be of considerable value, would place a foreign corporation at the heart of managing sensitive personal data belonging to millions of Sri Lankan citizens.

Infosys, headquartered in Bengaluru, India, is widely regarded as one of Asia's most prominent information technology firms and has previously handled large-scale government digital transformation projects across multiple countries. Its reported front-runner status in the Sri Lankan tender process has drawn both attention and scrutiny from various quarters.

Sovereignty and Security Concerns Rise

Critics have raised pointed questions about the wisdom of entrusting a foreign company — particularly one based in a neighbouring country — with the architecture and management of a national biometric identity system. At the core of these concerns is the question of where citizen data will be stored, who will have access to it, and what legal frameworks will govern its protection.

Biometric data, by its very nature, is among the most sensitive categories of personal information. Unlike passwords or identification numbers, biometric identifiers such as fingerprints and facial recognition data cannot be changed if compromised, making the integrity of the systems that handle them critically important.

Questions remain over data storage location — whether servers will be hosted locally or offshore

Concerns exist regarding third-party access to citizen biometric information

Legal and contractual safeguards governing data use have yet to be made fully transparent to the public

Opposition voices have called for greater parliamentary oversight of the procurement process

Government Yet to Formally Confirm Award

As of the time of reporting, Sri Lankan authorities had not made a formal announcement confirming the awarding of the tender to Infosys or any other entity. The procurement process has been ongoing, and official confirmation is expected to shed further light on the terms and conditions that will govern the agreement.

Transparency advocates have urged the government to make the full terms of any contract publicly available, stressing that citizens have a right to understand how their personal data will be handled, stored, and protected under the new system.

Broader Context: Digital Transformation Under Scrutiny

Sri Lanka has been actively pursuing a range of digital governance initiatives as part of its broader modernisation agenda. However, large-scale technology contracts involving foreign vendors have repeatedly attracted debate, particularly in the post-economic crisis environment where public trust in government decision-making remains fragile.

The e-NIC tender outcome will likely set an important precedent for how Sri Lanka approaches foreign participation in critical national digital infrastructure going forward. Observers say the government must strike a careful balance between leveraging international technology expertise and safeguarding the fundamental rights and data of its citizens.

Any agreement involving the biometric data of Sri Lankan citizens must come with iron-clad legal protections, full transparency, and unambiguous provisions ensuring national control over that data.

The developments surrounding this tender will continue to be closely watched by technology policy experts, opposition parliamentarians, and civil liberties organisations across the island.