Wife of Detained General Urges Catholic Church to Withhold Terror Mastermind Label

The wife of Major General Suresh Sallay, who has been held in custody under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) since 25 February 2026, has made a direct appeal to Sri Lanka's Catholic leadership, urging them not to publicly identify her husband as the mastermind behind any act of terror.

Manori Sallay addressed her plea to the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Sri Lanka as well as to senior members of the Church individually, including the Archbishop of Colombo, Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, requesting that they exercise restraint in making or endorsing any such characterisation of Major General Sallay.

A Personal Appeal to the Church

The appeal underscores the deep concern within the Sallay family regarding the reputational and legal implications of being formally labelled a terror mastermind by one of Sri Lanka's most influential religious institutions. The Catholic Church, which lost hundreds of its faithful in the devastating Easter Sunday attacks of 2019, has remained a powerful moral voice in demanding accountability for those responsible.

Manori's intervention reflects the sensitivity surrounding ongoing investigations and the potential weight that a public declaration by the Church could carry, both in public opinion and in legal proceedings connected to the PTA detention.

Background

Major General Suresh Sallay, a senior military intelligence official, was taken into custody under the PTA earlier this year. His detention has drawn significant public attention, particularly given his seniority within the armed forces and the serious nature of the allegations being examined by investigators.

The Prevention of Terrorism Act grants authorities broad powers to detain individuals for extended periods while investigations are conducted, a provision that has itself been the subject of ongoing debate and calls for reform in Sri Lanka.

The Catholic Church, led by Cardinal Ranjith, has been vocal and persistent in its calls for justice over the Easter Sunday bombings, which claimed more than 260 lives. The Church's stance on identifying those responsible has therefore carried considerable moral authority in the years since the attacks.

As of the time of this report, the Catholic Bishops' Conference had not issued a formal public response to Manori Sallay's appeal.