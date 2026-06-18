Ukraine Strikes Moscow in Largest Attack in Years, Setting Refinery Ablaze

Massive Drone Assault Targets Russian Capital

Moscow was engulfed in chaos on Thursday after Ukraine launched what analysts are describing as its most significant assault on the Russian capital in years, with a major oil refinery erupting in flames following the strike.

Refinery Fire Lights Up Moscow Skyline

The attack sent thick plumes of black smoke rising over the city as emergency services scrambled to contain the blaze at the targeted refinery. The scale of the strike marked a dramatic escalation in Ukraine's willingness and capability to bring the conflict directly to Russian soil, far beyond the front lines in eastern Ukraine.

A Significant Shift in the Conflict

The assault underscores a growing boldness in Ukrainian military strategy, as Kyiv increasingly targets infrastructure deep inside Russia. Such strikes are widely seen as an effort to:

Disrupt Russian fuel and energy supply chains supporting the war effort

Demonstrate vulnerabilities in Russia's air defence systems

Shift psychological pressure onto the Russian civilian population and leadership

Russia Responds

Russian authorities confirmed the attack and reported that air defence systems had been activated across the Moscow region. Officials moved quickly to downplay the extent of the damage, though images and footage circulating online told a starkly different story, showing a large industrial fire burning intensely.

The attack on Moscow represents one of the most symbolically powerful moments of the war, bringing the conflict to the doorstep of the Kremlin itself.

Regional and Global Implications

The strike is expected to draw sharp international attention, particularly among nations closely monitoring the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict. For Sri Lanka and other countries dependent on stable global energy markets, escalations of this nature carry potential consequences for oil prices and regional economic stability.

As the war enters yet another intense phase, Thursday's attack signals that neither side is moving toward de-escalation, with Ukraine demonstrating an unprecedented reach into the heart of Russian territory.