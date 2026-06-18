Ukraine Launches Massive Drone Assault on Moscow in Largest Strike of the War

Moscow has been struck by the largest Ukrainian drone attack since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, with nearly 200 unmanned aerial vehicles targeting the Russian capital and surrounding areas, sending towering plumes of thick black smoke rising across the city's skyline.

Scale of the Attack

The assault marks a significant escalation in Ukraine's campaign to bring the war's consequences directly to Russian soil. The sheer number of drones deployed in the strike surpasses any previous Ukrainian aerial offensive recorded against the capital since the full-scale conflict began.

Authorities in the Moscow region confirmed that seventeen people sustained injuries as a result of the barrage, with the drones causing visible destruction and fires across multiple locations in and around the city.

Smoke and Chaos Over the Capital

Eyewitness accounts and footage circulating online depicted thick columns of smoke climbing high above the Moscow skyline, as Russian air defence systems worked to intercept the incoming drones. The scenes represented a stark visual reminder to Russian citizens of the ongoing conflict, which Ukrainian forces have increasingly sought to carry into Russian territory.

Significance of the Strike

The attack underscores Ukraine's growing capability and willingness to strike deep inside Russia, signalling a broader strategic shift in how Kyiv is prosecuting the war. Analysts have noted that such strikes serve both a military and psychological purpose, challenging the Kremlin's narrative that the war remains largely confined to Ukrainian territory.

Further details regarding the full extent of damage and the precise targets struck are still emerging as Russian officials continue their assessment of the incident.

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