Sri Lanka Moves to Overhaul Customs and Labour Laws in Bid to Escape 12.5% US Tariff Burden

Sri Lanka is drawing up sweeping reforms to its customs procedures and labour regulations as part of a strategic effort to secure relief from the 12.5 percent tariffs imposed by the United States, in a move that could prove critical to the island nation's export-driven economic recovery.

Why the Reforms Matter

The proposed changes come as Sri Lanka seeks to position itself as a competitive and compliant trade partner in Washington's eyes. The 12.5 percent tariff rate, applied under broader US trade measures, threatens to undermine the competitiveness of Sri Lankan exports — particularly garments and textiles, which form the backbone of the country's merchandise export sector.

Officials believe that demonstrating meaningful structural reforms in areas such as customs transparency and workers' rights could strengthen Colombo's case for preferential trade treatment or an outright tariff reduction during ongoing negotiations with US counterparts.

What Is Being Proposed

Modernisation of customs procedures to improve transparency and reduce bureaucratic delays at ports of entry and exit.

Revisions to labour laws aimed at aligning Sri Lanka's workforce standards more closely with internationally recognised benchmarks.

Broader regulatory improvements intended to signal Sri Lanka's commitment to fair and open trade practices.

The Stakes for Sri Lanka's Economy

Sri Lanka is still navigating its path out of the devastating economic crisis of 2022, which saw the country default on its foreign debt and seek an International Monetary Fund bailout. Maintaining and expanding export revenues — especially to key markets like the United States — remains essential to sustaining the fragile recovery now underway.

The United States is one of Sri Lanka's most important export destinations, and any sustained tariff disadvantage risks driving buyers toward competing nations in the region.

Industry representatives have long argued that Sri Lankan manufacturers, particularly in the apparel sector, already operate to high ethical and quality standards, and that demonstrating this through formal regulatory frameworks could give the country a negotiating edge.

A Broader Trade Strategy

The planned reforms reflect a wider recognition within the Sri Lankan government that trade policy must be paired with domestic regulatory credibility. By proactively addressing areas that US trade authorities scrutinise — including labour practices and customs integrity — Colombo hopes to build a stronger foundation for a long-term, mutually beneficial trade relationship with Washington.

Further details on the timeline and scope of the proposed legislative and regulatory changes are expected to be announced in the coming weeks as discussions between Sri Lankan authorities and their US counterparts continue.

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