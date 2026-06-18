Sri Lanka Moves to Overhaul Customs and Labour Laws in Bid to Dodge 12.5% US Tariffs

Sri Lanka is planning sweeping reforms to its customs and labour regulations as the island nation works urgently to sidestep the 12.5% tariffs that the United States has proposed imposing on Sri Lankan goods, according to government sources familiar with the matter.

Why the Reforms Are Necessary

The proposed American tariffs pose a significant threat to Sri Lanka's export-driven economy, particularly its vital apparel and textile sectors, which depend heavily on the United States as a key trading partner. Authorities believe that demonstrating tangible regulatory improvements could strengthen Colombo's hand in ongoing trade negotiations with Washington.

The planned overhaul is intended to signal to American trade officials that Sri Lanka is committed to aligning itself with internationally recognised standards in both customs procedure and worker protections — two areas that US trade policy increasingly scrutinises before granting preferential market access.

What the Proposed Changes Entail

Officials are understood to be examining reforms across two broad fronts:

Modernising customs procedures to improve transparency, reduce bureaucratic delays, and bring Sri Lanka closer to global trade facilitation benchmarks.

Updating labour laws to strengthen worker rights, improve working conditions, and address longstanding concerns that have drawn attention from international trade partners.

The dual-track approach reflects Colombo's understanding that the United States has made regulatory quality and labour standards central pillars of its current trade posture with developing nations.

Broader Economic Stakes

For Sri Lanka, still navigating its recovery from the devastating 2022 economic crisis, the consequences of a 12.5% tariff burden could be severe. The country's garment industry alone employs hundreds of thousands of workers, and any erosion of competitiveness in the US market risks ripple effects across employment and foreign exchange earnings.

Sri Lanka's ability to sustain its economic recovery depends significantly on maintaining open and favourable access to its largest export markets, including the United States.

Trade analysts note that Sri Lanka is not alone in scrambling to adjust domestic policies in response to shifting American trade priorities, with several Asian economies undertaking similar legislative reviews in recent months.

Next Steps

The government is expected to fast-track consultations with industry stakeholders and trade unions as it drafts the proposed regulatory changes. Officials have indicated that the reforms are being treated as a matter of economic urgency, with timelines to be confirmed in the coming weeks as dialogue with Washington continues.