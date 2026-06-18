Infosys Frontrunner to Win Sri Lanka's Electronic National Identity Card Contract

Indian technology giant Infosys is widely tipped to be awarded the contract for Sri Lanka's long-anticipated electronic National Identity Card (e-NIC) project, according to sources familiar with the procurement process.

A High-Stakes Digital Identity Project

The e-NIC initiative represents one of Sri Lanka's most significant digital transformation efforts in recent years, aiming to modernise the country's national identification system and bring it in line with international standards. The project is expected to introduce biometric-enabled smart cards to replace the current paper-based national identity cards held by millions of Sri Lankan citizens.

Infosys, headquartered in Bengaluru, India, is one of the world's leading information technology and consulting firms with an extensive track record in delivering large-scale government digital infrastructure projects across multiple countries.

Tender Process Under Scrutiny

The reported likelihood of Infosys securing the tender has drawn attention from various quarters, with observers closely watching whether the procurement process has adhered to transparency and competitive bidding requirements. Sri Lanka has faced criticism in the past over the awarding of major government technology contracts, making public scrutiny of this particular tender especially significant.

It remains unclear at this stage what the total value of the contract would be, or what timeline has been set for the rollout of the e-NIC system to the general public.

What the e-NIC Means for Sri Lankans

The electronic National Identity Card is expected to offer a range of improvements over the current system, potentially including:

Biometric data storage for enhanced identity verification

Reduced risk of document forgery and identity fraud

Faster and more efficient access to government services

Integration with digital public service platforms

Citizens and civil society groups have long called for an upgraded identification system, particularly as Sri Lanka pushes forward with broader e-government ambitions.

No Official Confirmation Yet

As of the time of reporting, neither the Sri Lankan government nor Infosys has issued an official statement confirming the award of the tender. The relevant authorities are yet to publicly announce a final decision, and the matter continues to be the subject of considerable speculation within both technology and government circles in Colombo.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow developments on this story as more information becomes available.

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