Court of Appeal Delays Proceedings on Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Petition

The Court of Appeal has postponed further deliberations on a petition submitted by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, with the bench ordering that the matter be deferred to a later date.

The development marks yet another procedural delay in the legal proceedings initiated by the former head of state, who has been seeking relief through the appellate court system since his controversial exit from the presidency in 2022.

Petition Pushed Back

The Court of Appeal issued the order during proceedings held today, directing that the petition filed by Gotabaya Rajapaksa be taken up for further consideration at a future sitting. No immediate ruling was delivered on the substance of the petition.

The postponement continues a pattern of adjournments that has characterised the progress of the former president's legal bid, leaving the matter unresolved for the time being.

Background

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who served as Sri Lanka's eighth Executive President, fled the country in July 2022 amid a mass public uprising triggered by a severe economic crisis. He formally resigned from office shortly thereafter before eventually returning to Sri Lanka.

His petition before the Court of Appeal is among several legal matters connected to the former president that remain active within the Sri Lankan judicial system.

The court is expected to take up the petition again at the next scheduled date, though no timeline has been confirmed as yet.

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