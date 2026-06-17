Sri Lanka Women Stun World Cup Defending Champions in Stunning Upset

Historic Victory Sends Shockwaves Through Women's Cricket

The Sri Lanka Women's cricket team has pulled off one of the most remarkable upsets in recent World Cup history, defeating the reigning defending champions in a result that has left the cricketing world stunned and the island nation celebrating.

The victory marks a significant moment for women's cricket in Sri Lanka, demonstrating the growing strength and competitive depth of a side that has long been working to establish itself among the elite teams on the global stage.

A Statement Win for Sri Lankan Women's Cricket

Defeating a defending champion at any World Cup is no small feat, and this result is expected to send a powerful message to the rest of the competing nations that Sri Lanka cannot be taken lightly in the tournament.

The win will not only boost the confidence of the players but is also likely to energise support back home, where fans have been rallying behind the women's team with growing enthusiasm in recent years.

Growing Momentum for the Women's Game

Sri Lanka Women's cricket has been on a steady upward trajectory, with the national board investing more resources into developing the women's programme. Results such as this serve as a testament to those efforts and the dedication of both players and coaching staff.

The result represents one of the biggest upsets of the current World Cup campaign.

Sri Lanka's women have been building momentum heading into the tournament.

The victory over defending champions elevates the team's standing in the global cricketing community.

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will now be firmly fixed on the Sri Lanka Women's team to see whether they can carry this extraordinary momentum forward and make an even deeper run in the competition.

This win is a proud moment not just for the players, but for every girl in Sri Lanka who dreams of representing her country on the world stage.

Full match details and scorecards are expected to be confirmed through official cricket authorities following the conclusion of the game.

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