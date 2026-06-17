Sri Lanka Sets Sights on $36 Billion Export Target with Bold New Five-Year Strategy

Sri Lanka has unveiled an ambitious national export development plan covering the period from 2026 to 2030, with the country setting its sights on reaching a total export value of 36 billion US dollars over the course of the strategy.

A Roadmap for Economic Growth

The newly launched plan represents a significant policy commitment by the government to diversify and expand Sri Lanka's export base, which has long been identified as a critical driver of economic recovery and long-term stability. The strategy is expected to chart a structured course for boosting outbound trade across multiple sectors over the next five years.

Sri Lanka has faced considerable economic headwinds in recent years, including a severe foreign exchange crisis that forced the country to seek an International Monetary Fund bailout programme. Expanding export earnings is widely regarded by economists and policymakers as essential to rebuilding foreign reserves and achieving sustainable growth.

Key Priorities Under the Plan

While full details of the strategy continue to be assessed, the plan is understood to target growth across several of Sri Lanka's established and emerging export sectors, which include:

Apparel and textile manufacturing

Information technology and business process outsourcing services

Agricultural produce, including tea, spices, and rubber

Tourism-related exports and services

Seafood and processed food products

Significance for Sri Lanka's Recovery

Reaching the 36 billion dollar target would mark a substantial leap from current export levels and would require consistent policy support, private sector engagement, and improved market access through trade agreements and diplomatic outreach.

Expanding the export sector is not merely an economic objective — it is a national imperative for a country working to secure its financial footing and reduce dependence on borrowing.

Industry stakeholders and trade bodies are expected to play a central role in the implementation of the plan, with public-private collaboration seen as a cornerstone of achieving the targets set out in the roadmap.

The government's announcement has been welcomed by business circles as a signal of forward-looking economic planning, though analysts caution that execution and consistency in policy will be the true measures of success in the years ahead.

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