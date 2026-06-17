Sri Lanka's Economy Grows 5.1% in First Quarter of 2026, Signalling Continued Recovery

Steady Economic Expansion Recorded in Early 2026

Sri Lanka's economy has maintained its recovery momentum, with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at constant prices rising by 5.1 percent year-on-year during the first quarter of 2026, according to the latest available data.

What the Figures Mean

The 5.1 percent growth recorded for the January to March 2026 period reflects continued expansion when compared to the same quarter in the previous year. GDP measured at constant prices strips out the effect of inflation, providing a clearer picture of real economic output and productive activity within the country.

This figure underscores the resilience of the Sri Lankan economy as the island nation continues its path of recovery following the severe economic crisis that gripped the country in 2022, which had led to soaring inflation, foreign exchange shortages, and widespread hardship for ordinary citizens.

A Positive Trajectory

The latest growth reading adds to a broader pattern of improving economic indicators in Sri Lanka, offering cautious optimism to policymakers, businesses, and investors. Sustained GDP growth at this level suggests that key sectors of the economy are regaining strength and that structural reforms undertaken in recent years may be beginning to bear fruit.

For Sri Lankan households and businesses that endured years of economic turbulence, figures such as these represent an encouraging signal that the worst of the crisis may be firmly in the past, though economists and government officials are likely to urge continued caution and fiscal discipline to sustain the recovery over the longer term.

Looking Ahead

Analysts will be closely watching subsequent quarterly GDP releases to determine whether the 5.1 percent growth rate is maintained or accelerated as the year progresses. Key areas of focus are expected to include tourism receipts, export performance, and domestic consumption — all of which play a significant role in driving Sri Lanka's overall economic output.

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