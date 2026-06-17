Colombo Magistrate Issues Arrest Order Against Former Minister Basil Rajapaksa

Colombo Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasena has issued a formal arrest warrant against former Finance Minister and prominent political figure Basil Rajapaksa, directing the Illegal Assets Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to take him into custody.

Court Orders CID Action

The order was handed down by Magistrate Amarasena, who instructed the specialised Illegal Assets Unit within the CID to proceed with the arrest of the former minister. The unit, which focuses on investigating financial crimes and unlawfully acquired assets, has been tasked with executing the warrant.

Basil Rajapaksa, a senior member of the powerful Rajapaksa political dynasty and a founding figure of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), previously served as Minister of Finance during one of the most turbulent periods in the country's recent economic history.

Significance of the Development

The arrest order marks a significant legal development in Sri Lanka, where accountability proceedings against high-profile political figures have drawn considerable public attention, particularly in the aftermath of the country's unprecedented economic crisis.

Further details regarding the specific charges and the circumstances surrounding the warrant are expected to emerge as the case proceeds through the courts.

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