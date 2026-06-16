Sri Lanka to Seek $200 Million from ADB to Aid Cyclone Recovery Efforts

Sri Lanka is preparing to request 200 million US dollars from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support recovery efforts following recent cyclone damage, according to reports.

Funding to Bolster Relief and Reconstruction

The government is set to approach the Manila-based multilateral lender for emergency financial assistance as the island nation works to restore communities and infrastructure affected by the cyclone. The proposed funding would form a critical part of Sri Lanka's broader disaster recovery strategy.

Such financing from the ADB typically supports a range of post-disaster priorities, including rebuilding damaged homes, restoring essential public services, and strengthening infrastructure resilience to reduce vulnerability to future extreme weather events.

ADB a Key Partner in Sri Lanka's Recovery

The Asian Development Bank has long been a significant development partner for Sri Lanka, providing loans, grants, and technical assistance across multiple sectors. An injection of 200 million dollars would represent a substantial boost to the country's cyclone recovery programme at a time when public finances remain under considerable pressure.

Sri Lanka continues to navigate a challenging economic environment following its 2022 financial crisis, making external concessional funding from institutions such as the ADB particularly vital for meeting large-scale disaster recovery costs without further straining the national budget.

Resilience Building in Focus

Beyond immediate relief, authorities are expected to use a portion of the funds to invest in longer-term resilience measures, recognising that Sri Lanka's coastal and low-lying regions remain highly exposed to the growing threat of climate-related disasters.

Further details on the formal request and the specific allocation of funds are anticipated as discussions between the Sri Lankan government and the ADB progress.