Deputy Finance Minister Denies Any Role in Alleged USD 23 Million Sangeeth Wijesuriya Claim

Deputy Finance Minister Anil Jayantha Fernando has firmly denied allegations circulating on social media suggesting he was involved in the rejection of a proposed USD 23 million claim linked to controversial businessman Sangeeth Wijesuriya.

The denial comes amid a wave of online speculation that has drawn public attention to the matter, with various social media posts attempting to connect the Deputy Minister to decisions surrounding the substantial financial claim.

Minister Sets the Record Straight

Fernando categorically dismissed the claims making rounds on social media platforms, describing them as inaccurate and misleading. He stressed that he had no involvement whatsoever in any process related to the alleged USD 23 million figure attributed to Wijesuriya.

The Deputy Minister's rebuttal underscores growing concerns within political circles about the spread of unverified information targeting government officials through social media channels.

Background to the Controversy

Sangeeth Wijesuriya has been a figure of considerable public interest in Sri Lanka in recent times. The emergence of a claim amounting to USD 23 million — equivalent to several billion Sri Lankan rupees — has naturally attracted scrutiny from both the public and political observers.

The precise nature of the claim and the circumstances surrounding it have yet to be fully established through official channels, making the social media narrative all the more contentious.

Misinformation Concerns

The incident highlights a broader challenge faced by Sri Lankan public officials — the rapid spread of unverified claims on digital platforms that can quickly shape public perception before facts are confirmed.

The alleged claim involves a sum of USD 23 million linked to Sangeeth Wijesuriya.

Deputy Finance Minister Anil Jayantha Fernando has denied any personal involvement.

Social media posts were identified as the primary source of the misleading reports.

As of now, no official government statement beyond the Deputy Minister's personal denial has been issued regarding the matter. The public and media continue to await further clarification from relevant authorities on the full scope of the controversy.

Related Video