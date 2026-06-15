Ranil Warns Sri Lanka Faces Imminent Economic Collapse

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has issued a stark warning that Sri Lanka's economy is heading toward another crash, raising fresh alarm about the island nation's financial stability.

A Dire Prediction From a Former Leader

Wickremesinghe, who served as President during Sri Lanka's previous economic crisis and oversaw the country's International Monetary Fund bailout programme, cautioned that the nation remains on a dangerous economic trajectory. His warning comes at a time when Sri Lanka is still navigating the aftermath of its historic 2022 financial meltdown, which led to widespread shortages of fuel, medicine, and essential goods.

The former president's remarks have drawn significant attention, given his direct role in steering the country through its most turbulent economic period in recent memory. His insider knowledge of Sri Lanka's fiscal affairs lends considerable weight to the warning.

Fragile Recovery Under Scrutiny

While the current administration has pointed to signs of economic stabilisation, including improved foreign reserves and easing inflation, critics argue that the recovery remains fragile and unevenly distributed among ordinary Sri Lankans.

Wickremesinghe's warning serves as a reminder that deep structural challenges — including high public debt, revenue shortfalls, and ongoing IMF programme obligations — continue to pose serious risks to the country's long-term financial health.

Public Concern Remains High

For many Sri Lankans who endured lengthy queues, power cuts, and soaring prices during the 2022 crisis, the prospect of another economic downturn is deeply unsettling. Analysts and civil society groups have repeatedly called on the government to accelerate reforms and ensure fiscal discipline to prevent a relapse.

As political debate intensifies around the country's economic direction, Wickremesinghe's cautionary statement is likely to fuel further scrutiny of current government policies and their adequacy in safeguarding Sri Lanka's financial future.

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