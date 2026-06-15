Commercial Bank Launches 'ComBank GIG+' to Help Sri Lankan Freelancers Formalise Foreign Currency Earnings

Commercial Bank of Ceylon has introduced a dedicated financial product aimed at Sri Lanka's growing community of freelancers working for international clients, offering them a structured and formal pathway to receive and manage their foreign currency earnings.

A Banking Solution Built for the Gig Economy

The new product, branded as ComBank GIG+, has been designed specifically to address the unique financial needs of Sri Lankan professionals who earn income from overseas clients through digital platforms and remote work arrangements. The initiative reflects the bank's recognition of the rapidly expanding gig economy and the significant volume of foreign exchange these workers generate for the country.

Freelancers in Sri Lanka — ranging from software developers and graphic designers to content creators and digital marketers — have long faced challenges in channelling their overseas earnings through formal banking systems. ComBank GIG+ seeks to resolve this by providing a regulated, convenient mechanism for receiving forex remittances.

Formalising Forex Inflows

A key objective of the product is to bring freelance foreign currency earnings into Sri Lanka's formal financial system. This is particularly significant given the country's ongoing emphasis on boosting foreign exchange reserves and encouraging legitimate inflows through official channels.

By offering a tailored banking solution, Commercial Bank aims to incentivise freelancers who may have previously relied on informal methods to transfer earnings into Sri Lanka to instead utilise a regulated banking product that benefits both the individual and the broader national economy.

Commercial Bank's Commitment to Innovation

The launch of ComBank GIG+ underscores Commercial Bank of Ceylon's continued efforts to innovate and expand its product portfolio in response to evolving customer needs. The bank has positioned itself as a forward-thinking institution keen to serve emerging segments of the Sri Lankan workforce, particularly those engaged in the global digital economy.

With remote work opportunities continuing to grow worldwide, the number of Sri Lankans earning income from international sources is expected to rise steadily, making products such as ComBank GIG+ increasingly relevant to a new generation of professionals seeking reliable and formal financial services.