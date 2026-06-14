Two Wild Elephants, Including Young Calf, Die After Hitting Illegal Electric Fence Near Maligawila

Two wild elephants, including a young calf, have been killed after coming into contact with an illegally erected electric fence in the Maligawila area, wildlife authorities have confirmed.

Tragic Incident Claims Two Lives

The animals were electrocuted after they became entangled in the unauthorized electric fence, which had been rigged around a property in the region. The death of the calf has drawn particular concern from wildlife conservationists and members of the public, highlighting the devastating toll that illegal human activity continues to take on Sri Lanka's wild elephant population.

Illegal Fencing Poses Deadly Threat to Wildlife

The use of illegally installed electric fences is a persistent and dangerous practice in rural Sri Lanka, where farmers sometimes resort to unauthorized methods in an attempt to protect their crops from elephant intrusions. While human-elephant conflict remains a serious and complex issue across the island, wildlife officials stress that illegal electrification of fences is strictly prohibited and carries severe legal consequences.

Illegal electric fences are responsible for a significant number of elephant deaths annually in Sri Lanka.

Such fences are often set up without proper regulation or safety measures, making them lethal to both wildlife and humans.

Wildlife authorities have repeatedly warned communities against this practice.

Investigations Underway

Wildlife and police officials have launched an investigation into the incident to identify those responsible for erecting the illegal fence. If found guilty, the individuals involved could face prosecution under Sri Lanka's Fauna and Flora Protection Ordinance, which protects wild elephants as a nationally threatened species.

Sri Lanka's wild elephant population faces mounting pressure from habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict, and illegal activities such as unauthorized electric fencing — a combination that conservationists warn could have long-term consequences for the species.

Wildlife advocates are calling on the authorities to take swift and decisive action against those found responsible, and are urging rural communities to report any illegal fencing activity to the Department of Wildlife Conservation. The loss of two elephants, particularly a calf, serves as a grim reminder of the urgent need for stronger enforcement and greater public awareness around the protection of Sri Lanka's treasured wildlife heritage.