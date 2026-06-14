Sri Lankan Woman Travels to Thiruvananthapuram in Search of Partner, Attempts to Take Own Life

A Sri Lankan woman who travelled to Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of India's Kerala state, in search of her partner was rescued after she attempted to end her own life, according to reports from Indian authorities.

The woman had made the journey across the Palk Strait with the sole intention of locating her partner, only to find herself in a desperate situation that led to the alarming incident.

Rescue and Immediate Response

Local authorities in Thiruvananthapuram responded swiftly upon receiving information about the woman's distress. She was rescued and subsequently handed over to medical personnel who provided her with immediate care and attention.

Police officials in the Kerala capital are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding her travel to India and the events that led to her attempting to take her own life.

A Growing Concern

The incident has drawn attention to the vulnerability of individuals, particularly women, who travel abroad under emotionally distressing circumstances. Sri Lankan nationals travelling to neighbouring India in pursuit of personal matters have occasionally found themselves in precarious situations far from home.

Authorities on both sides are expected to coordinate to ensure the woman receives appropriate support and that her case is handled with the necessary sensitivity.

Mental health advocates have reiterated the importance of accessible support services for individuals experiencing emotional crises, both within Sri Lanka and abroad.

If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, please reach out to a mental health professional or a local crisis support service immediately.

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