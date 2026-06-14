Shanaka and Mishara Star With Half-Centuries as Sri Lanka Level the Series

Crucial Contributions Power Sri Lanka to Victory

Sri Lanka fought back to level the series after a commanding performance anchored by half-centuries from captain Dasun Shanaka and Mishara, who combined to lay the foundation for a memorable team victory.

Shanaka Leads From the Front

Dasun Shanaka once again demonstrated his value as a match-winner, producing a composed and authoritative fifty that steadied the Sri Lankan innings at a critical juncture. His knock provided both momentum and confidence to the batting lineup, setting a platform that the lower order was able to build upon.

Mishara Makes His Mark

Mishara's own fifty proved equally vital to Sri Lanka's cause, showcasing resilience and measured stroke play. The contribution from the young batsman will be seen as a significant positive for the Sri Lankan camp heading into the remaining matches of the series.

Series Perfectly Poised

With the series now level, both sides will be eager to claim the advantage in what has proven to be a fiercely competitive contest. Sri Lanka's ability to respond after an earlier defeat will give supporters across the island reason for renewed optimism.

Dasun Shanaka scored a vital half-century to anchor the innings

Mishara also contributed a fifty in a key partnership

The victory levels the ongoing series between the two sides

The series decider now promises to be a high-stakes affair, with Sri Lanka having demonstrated the character and batting depth necessary to compete at the highest level.

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