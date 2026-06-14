Shanaka and Mishara Fifties Power Sri Lanka to Series-Levelling Triumph Over West Indies

Sri Lanka produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat West Indies by 37 runs in the second T20 International, levelling the three-match series at 1-1 and setting up a mouth-watering decider.

Shanaka and Mishara Shine With the Bat

It was a tale of two contrasting but equally vital half-centuries that laid the foundation for Sri Lanka's victory. Dasun Shanaka provided the explosive firepower the innings needed, launching into the West Indian bowling attack with calculated aggression, while Kamil Mishara anchored the batting effort with composure and steadiness throughout the innings.

Together, their contributions guided Sri Lanka to an imposing total of 194 for 6 from their allotted twenty overs — a score that ultimately proved well beyond the reach of their opponents.

Spinners Strangle the West Indian Chase

When West Indies came out to bat, Sri Lanka's spin bowlers seized control during the crucial middle overs, applying relentless pressure and strangling the flow of runs at a critical phase of the innings. The West Indians were never able to recapture the required momentum, eventually falling 37 runs short of their target.

Series Decider Awaits

With the series now finely poised at one match apiece, attention turns to the third and final T20 International, which will determine the series winner. Sri Lanka will be brimming with confidence following this convincing performance, while West Indies will be eager to bounce back and reclaim the advantage they held after the opening game.

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka will be watching closely as both sides prepare for what promises to be a gripping series finale.

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