Private Bus Operators Slash Services by Half Amid Fuel Price Crisis

Commuters across Sri Lanka are bracing for significant disruption to their daily travel as private bus operators have announced an immediate reduction in services by 50%, citing unsustainable operating costs driven largely by soaring fuel prices.

A Sector Pushed to Breaking Point

Private bus operators say they have been left with no choice but to halve their services this week, as mounting financial losses make it increasingly difficult to keep routes running. The decision, which is set to impact thousands of passengers who depend on private buses for their daily commute, comes after what operators describe as prolonged neglect of their concerns by the government.

The key grievances fuelling the protest include persistently high fuel costs, accumulating operational losses, and the government's continued failure to address the sector's demands — including a revision of bus fares to better reflect the current economic reality.

Passengers Bear the Brunt

The service cuts are expected to create severe bottlenecks, particularly during peak morning and evening hours, leaving many commuters stranded or forced to seek alternative — and often more expensive — modes of transport.

Services reduced by 50% across private bus routes

Rising fuel costs cited as a primary driver of losses

Government yet to respond to operators' long-standing demands

Operators Demand Government Action

Private bus operators have made clear that without meaningful intervention from the government, the situation is likely to deteriorate further, with the possibility of a complete service suspension not being ruled out.

Industry representatives are urging authorities to engage in urgent dialogue and implement fare adjustments that reflect the true cost of running bus services under current economic conditions. They warn that the longer the government delays, the greater the hardship for ordinary Sri Lankans who rely on affordable public transport.

As the country continues to navigate its broader economic challenges, the crisis in the private transport sector serves as yet another reminder of the cascading effects that high fuel prices are having on everyday life in Sri Lanka.

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