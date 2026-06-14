Port City Colombo Forum Woos UAE Business Leaders in Dubai, Pitching Sri Lanka as South Asia's Premier Investment Hub

High-Profile Gathering at Ritz-Carlton DIFC Spotlights Sri Lanka's Investment Potential

An exclusive, invitation-only forum held at the prestigious Ritz-Carlton DIFC in Dubai has brought together approximately 200 senior business executives and diplomatic leaders from the United Arab Emirates to explore Sri Lanka's growing potential as a gateway for UAE enterprises seeking to expand their footprint across South Asia.

The Port City Colombo Forum, hosted in the heart of one of the world's most dynamic financial districts, underscored the ambitious vision behind Sri Lanka's flagship development project — positioning the island nation not merely as a regional player, but as the preferred entry point for Gulf-based investors looking to tap into the broader South Asian market.

A Strategic Pitch to the Gulf's Business Elite

The forum drew a high-calibre audience of UAE decision-makers, reflecting the growing international interest in Port City Colombo, the multi-billion-dollar mixed-use development rising along the Colombo coastline. Organisers used the occasion to present the project's unique value proposition, highlighting its special economic zone status, business-friendly regulatory framework, and strategic geographic location.

Sri Lanka's proximity to major international shipping lanes and its position between the rapidly growing economies of South and Southeast Asia were cited as compelling reasons for UAE businesses to consider Colombo as their regional headquarters of choice.

Deepening Ties Between Sri Lanka and the UAE

The event reflected a broader effort by Port City Colombo's developers and Sri Lankan authorities to strengthen economic ties with the Gulf region, where a large and commercially active Sri Lankan diaspora already maintains strong connections. The UAE remains one of the most significant destinations for Sri Lankan workers and entrepreneurs alike, making it a natural partner for investment outreach.

Approximately 200 senior UAE business and diplomatic figures attended the exclusive forum.

The event was held at the Ritz-Carlton DIFC, one of Dubai's most prominent business venues.

Port City Colombo was presented as South Asia's premier destination for UAE business expansion.

The forum emphasised Sri Lanka's strategic geographic and regulatory advantages.

Port City Colombo's Global Ambitions

Port City Colombo has steadily been building its international profile, targeting investors from across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The Dubai forum represents one of the project's most significant overseas engagements to date, signalling confidence in the development's long-term prospects even as Sri Lanka continues its broader economic recovery.

Port City Colombo is designed to serve as a world-class international business district, offering investors a seamless environment to establish and grow their regional operations.

With investor confidence in Sri Lanka gradually being restored following the country's economic crisis, events such as the Dubai forum are seen as critical in demonstrating to the global business community that Sri Lanka is open, stable, and ready for large-scale investment. The Port City project, with its special economic zone legislation and modern infrastructure, is increasingly viewed as the centrepiece of that message.