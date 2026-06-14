Consumer Affairs Authority Raids Kollupitiya Supermarket Over Imported Goods Labelling Violations

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has conducted a raid on a supermarket in the Kollupitiya area of Colombo following concerns over the improper labelling of imported goods being sold on its shelves.

Raid Targets Labelling Irregularities

Authorities swooped on the Kollupitiya establishment after identifying that a range of imported products available for purchase did not comply with the mandatory labelling requirements stipulated under Sri Lankan consumer protection laws. Proper labelling of imported goods is a legal obligation designed to ensure that consumers have access to accurate information regarding the products they purchase, including details such as ingredients, country of origin, and expiry dates.

Consumer Protection Laws Under the Spotlight

The CAA, which operates as the primary regulatory body overseeing fair trade and consumer rights in Sri Lanka, has been stepping up enforcement action against retailers found to be flouting labelling regulations. Imported goods sold within the country are required to carry labels in a locally understood language, enabling consumers to make informed purchasing decisions.

Violations of these regulations not only mislead the public but also pose potential health and safety risks, particularly when critical product information such as allergen warnings or expiration dates are absent or obscured.

Warning to Retailers Island-Wide

The raid on the Kollupitiya supermarket serves as a stark reminder to retailers across the island that the CAA remains vigilant in its efforts to uphold consumer rights. Businesses found in breach of labelling requirements face legal action, including fines and the possible removal of non-compliant products from their premises.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any instances of improperly labelled goods to the Consumer Affairs Authority, as citizen awareness plays a crucial role in maintaining fair and transparent market practices throughout Sri Lanka.