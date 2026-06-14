Anuradhapura Court Orders Former Atamasthanadhipathi to Submit Blood Sample for DNA Analysis

The Anuradhapura Chief Magistrate has directed a former senior Buddhist prelate to provide a blood sample for DNA testing in connection with a serious child sexual abuse case, in a significant development in the ongoing legal proceedings.

Chief Magistrate Siyapath Sasindu Wickramaratne issued the order on Friday against former Atamasthanadhipathi Pallegama Hemarathana Thera, who faces allegations of the grave sexual abuse of a minor girl.

DNA Evidence Sought

The court's directive to obtain a blood sample from the accused prelate signals that investigators are pursuing forensic evidence as a key component of building the case. DNA testing is widely regarded as one of the most reliable forms of scientific evidence in criminal proceedings involving sexual offences.

The case has drawn considerable public attention given the senior religious standing once held by the accused within Sri Lanka's Buddhist clergy. Pallegama Hemarathana Thera previously held the position of Atamasthanadhipathi, a title denoting a high-ranking custodian of one of the island's most venerated sacred sites.

Proceedings Continue

The matter is being heard before the Anuradhapura Chief Magistrate's Court, and the latest order marks a further procedural step in what is expected to be a closely watched case across the country.

Authorities have not yet disclosed a timeline for when the DNA analysis results are expected to be submitted to the court. Further hearings are anticipated as the case progresses through the judicial process.

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