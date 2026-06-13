Wyatt-Hodge Ton Destroys Sri Lanka as England Storm Into Women's T20 World Cup with Emphatic Win

England made an emphatic statement on the opening day of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, handing Sri Lanka a crushing defeat thanks to a brilliant century from opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Wyatt-Hodge Lights Up the Tournament

The English batter delivered a masterclass in T20 batting, stroking her way to a magnificent hundred that set the tone for what promises to be a dominant campaign from the defending champions. Her innings provided the bedrock of a total that proved far beyond the reach of the Sri Lankan side.

Difficult Day for the Lionesses

For the Sri Lanka women's team, the match served as a harsh reminder of the quality gap that still exists between the two sides at the highest level of the game. Playing in what is one of cricket's most prestigious women's tournaments, the Lionesses were unable to mount a meaningful challenge against a well-drilled English outfit that fired on all cylinders from the outset.

The team will need to regroup quickly as the tournament progresses, drawing on the experience of their senior players to find the form and confidence needed to advance through the group stage.

England Signal Intent

With Wyatt-Hodge's century setting a high standard from the very first match, England have sent a clear warning to every other team in the competition. Their batting depth, disciplined bowling, and sharp fielding combined to produce a polished all-round performance that will have rival nations taking note.

The result was a sobering opening to the tournament for Sri Lanka, but the team will be eager to bounce back in their remaining fixtures and demonstrate the fighting spirit for which Sri Lankan cricket is known.

Related Video