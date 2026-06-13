Vedda Community Leader Holds Historic Meeting With Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya at Parliament

The leader of Sri Lanka's indigenous Vedda community, Uru Warige Wannila Aththo, met with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at Parliament on Friday, January 12, in a significant encounter that brought the concerns of the island's first peoples to the highest levels of government.

Challenges of the Indigenous Community on the Agenda

The meeting provided an important platform for discussing the longstanding difficulties faced by the Vedda community, one of Sri Lanka's oldest and most historically significant indigenous groups. The discussions centred on the unique challenges that continue to confront this community as they navigate the pressures of modern society while striving to preserve their ancestral way of life.

The Vedda people, who have inhabited the island for thousands of years, have long called for greater recognition of their rights, including access to their traditional forest lands and the preservation of their cultural heritage and identity.

A Meaningful Step Forward

The meeting at Parliament is seen as a meaningful gesture by the current administration towards acknowledging the voice of indigenous Sri Lankans. Uru Warige Wannila Aththo has for many years been a prominent advocate for the rights and welfare of his community, consistently drawing public and governmental attention to issues affecting the Vedda people.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya's willingness to engage directly with the Vedda community leader signals a recognition that the concerns of indigenous communities deserve attention at the national policy level.

Further details of the outcomes and commitments arising from the discussions are expected to be made available in the coming days.