Sri Lanka's Economic Crisis Persists Despite NPP's Rise to Power, Warn International Observers

New Government, Old Struggles

Sri Lanka continues to grapple with deep-rooted economic and social challenges even as the National People's Power (NPP) government settles into office, according to analysis from International Socialist Alternative, a global left-wing political organisation.

The NPP, led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, swept to power on the back of widespread public anger over the country's catastrophic 2022 economic crisis — a collapse that saw fuel shortages, prolonged power cuts, and skyrocketing prices devastate ordinary Sri Lankans. The party rode a wave of popular hope that a new political force could break the cycle of corruption and mismanagement that had long defined the island's governance.

Structural Problems Remain Unresolved

However, observers argue that the structural conditions driving Sri Lanka's crisis have not been meaningfully altered under the new administration. The country remains locked into an International Monetary Fund bailout programme, which demands continued austerity measures including tax increases and cuts to public spending — conditions that weigh heavily on working-class and low-income households.

Critics point out that despite the NPP's progressive electoral rhetoric, the government has largely maintained the economic framework inherited from its predecessors, leaving many of the promises that energised its voter base yet to be fulfilled.

Burden Falls on Ordinary Citizens

The cost of living remains a pressing concern for millions of Sri Lankans. Essentials such as food, medicine, and fuel continue to stretch household budgets, while wage growth has failed to keep pace with inflation. Public sector workers and trade unions have voiced frustration over stalled negotiations and delayed relief measures.

Inflation continues to erode purchasing power for low-income families

IMF austerity conditions remain in force, limiting government spending flexibility

Public sector wages and welfare reforms have progressed slowly

Unemployment and underemployment persist, particularly among youth

Expectations vs Reality

The gap between public expectation and government delivery is emerging as a central political tension. Many Sri Lankans who voted for the NPP did so with the belief that the party represented a genuine departure from elite-driven politics. Whether the government can translate that mandate into tangible improvements in living standards will likely define its political fortunes in the years ahead.

The NPP came to power promising systemic change, but the structural constraints of debt repayment and IMF conditionalities continue to limit the space available for pro-people policies.

A Critical Moment for Sri Lankan Politics

Sri Lanka finds itself at a crossroads. The NPP government faces the enormous challenge of managing external debt obligations while simultaneously responding to the legitimate economic grievances of a population that has endured years of hardship. How it navigates this tension will be closely watched both domestically and by international observers tracking the country's fragile recovery.

For now, analysts warn that without deeper structural reform and a genuine reorientation of economic priorities toward working people, the crisis that brought the NPP to power risks outlasting the goodwill that carried it there.

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